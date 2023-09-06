ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said he allegedly molested a child. Phillip Ray Collins, 36, has been charged with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on September 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home on Eisenhower Road after a man, later identified as Collins, allegedly made unspecified threats after he was accused of assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Investigators said the child was in Collins’ care when he asked her to lie down with him and watch a movie. The child said she fell asleep during the movie and woke when Collins spread her legs and began touching her.

Investigators said Collins was drinking the night of the incident, and when confronted with the allegations, he reportedly said he “shouldn’t have done that”. He later claimed he had no recollection of the incident and refused to answer any additional questions.

Collins was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $50,000 bond.