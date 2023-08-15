ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is facing multiple charges after investigators said an altercation that began in a bar ended following a high-speed crash last week. Hector Rodriguez Jr., 35, has been charged with Robbery, Evading Arrest, Driving While Intoxicated, Harassment of a Public Servant, and two counts of Resisting Arrest.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 10:00 p.m. on August 10, officers were called to The Lift on E 7th Street to investigate a disturbance after someone called 911 and said a man choked a woman and was threatening other patrons of the bar. Witnesses said the suspect, later identified as Rodriguez, left the scene in a black GMC Denali before officers arrived on the scene.

While en route, officers spotted the Denali speeding and swerving in and out of traffic. The Denali reportedly continued westbound and eventually collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Kermit Highway and Golder Avenue.

Officers then made contact with Rodriguez and said he smelled strongly of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet, and spoke with slurred speech. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he had “numerous” alcoholic beverages during the evening.

When officers tried to place Rodriguez in handcuffs, he reportedly resisted and spit on the arresting officer, the report said. At the hospital, investigators said he also resisted when medical staff tried to draw blood for a blood alcohol test.

Additionally, investigators learned that prior to the disturbance at The Lift, Rodriguez was involved in another altercation at The Brewery. In that case, a victim said Rodriguez became angry with her and followed her into the women’s restroom where he allegedly pushed her to the ground and began choking her.

During that altercation, the woman said Rodriguez took her phone to prevent her from calling for help and threatened to “kill her son” if she tried to call 911. The woman said she ran from the bar and into The Lift to try and get away and that Rodriguez followed her and began threatening other bar goers.

Rodriguez was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $69,500 bond.