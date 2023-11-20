MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that occurred at the intersection of SH 158 and S. County Road 1140, leaving one dead on Sunday evening.

According to a release by DPS, at about 7:15pm on Sunday, November 19th, a 2005 Ford Escape, operated by Robin Lynn Vance Greer, 49, of Odessa, was travelling northbound on SCR 1140. A 2018 International truck with a trailer, operated by Carl Lee Tucker, 68, of Bangs, Texas, was travelling eastbound in the outside lane of SH 158 when Greer disregarded the stop sign at the intersection, causing him to strike the front of Tucker’s truck.

Greer was pronounced deceased at the scene.