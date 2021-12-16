ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- On December 15, an Ector County jury found Johnny Bryan Hernandez guilty of Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Hernandez has been sentenced to a total of 70 years in prison for both charges, according to a release from Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan.

On January 25 of 2020, the Odessa Police Department responded to a shooting at Parkway Inn. At the scene, police found two 18-year-olds with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital where one of the teens later died.

Investigators identified two suspects who had run away from the scene as Johnny Bryan Hernandez and Jonathan Payen Sanchez. The two were later arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service and Lubbock Police Department.

Sanchez is still awaiting trial.