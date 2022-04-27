ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Tuesday, and Ector County Jury found Joshua Loren Shelkey guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Shelkey was sentenced to 180 days in jail that will be probated for 18 months of supervision and three days in jail. He was also fined $2,000 and will have an Interlock device installed on his vehicle. Shelkey will have to blow into the device before starting his vehicle, if the device detects a high concentration of alcohol, the engine will not start.

Shelkey was arrested for drunk driving in may of 2021.