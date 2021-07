ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Patrick Elizondo has been convicted by a jury of five counts of aggravated robbery.

In March of 2020, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office were called to CC’s Liquor after employee’s called for help, saying they had been robbed at gunpoint.

According to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan, Elizondo robbed three convenience stores while brandishing a weapon.

Elizondo was sentenced to 15 years in prison.