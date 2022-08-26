ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after he was accused of threatening a witness scheduled to testify in the sexual assault trial of a convicted sex offender two days before his trial was set to begin. Oscar Lopez has been arrested on suspicion of tampering with a witness. He has also been charged with failing to identify by providing false information.

Joel John Valdez, 26, is accused of raping a child under the age of 17 in October of 2019. He’s also been accused of having the same child perform a sex act in January of 2020. Valdez’s trial was set to begin Monday but was postponed until mid-September after a key witness fell ill.

According to court records, on August 20, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called after a woman who was set to testify in Valdez’s trial said that one of her regular customers arrived a convenience store where she is employed and threatened her. The woman told investigators the man bought four scratch-off lottery tickets and while scratching them, said, “If you want to make it back safely to your son, don’t talk to those people,” court documents stated. When she her customer who he was talking about, he replied, “Just don’t go talk to them people if you want to go home.”

As soon as the man left, the woman called an investigator with the Ector County District Attorney’s Office. Police arrived at the business a short time later and spotted the man who had threatened her. She pointed him out to the police, and he was detained. He initially gave investigators a false name, but later identified himself as Lopez.

Lopez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon on a combined $25,500 bond.

Valdez, who has been a registered sex offender since 2009, remains in jail on a $30,000 bond. His trial is now set to begin September 19.