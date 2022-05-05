ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he threatened to kill his fiancé. Mark Anthony Rojas Jr., 42, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

On April 29, a woman walked into the Odessa Police Department to file a report, an affidavit stated. The victim said her fiancé, identified as Rojas, attacked her in their apartment. She said Rojas strangled her about 5 times and that each time he had his hands around her throat, she would start to black out from lack of oxygen. Officers stated the victim had visible redness and bruising to both sides of her throat.

At some point during the attack, Rojas also reportedly pulled out a pocketknife and placed the blade into the victim’s face and threatened to kill her if she didn’t confess to cheating on him. Eventually, the victim said Rojas released her.

Rojas then told the victim he wanted to take her, her daughter, and their dog to the park. Instead of driving to the park, he reportedly drove to Midland and made a stop at Walmart. The woman told police she told Rojas she and her daughter would walk the dog while he went inside the store. The trio then flagged someone down for help and drove back to Odessa and headed to the police department.

Rojas was taken into custody on May 5. He remained behind bars as of Thursday afternoon; his bond has not yet been set. According to jail records, Rojas has been arrested multiple times since 2018 on charges such as evading arrest, drunk driving, and assault.