ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted and stalked a woman earlier this month. Alvaro Cruz Lujan, 35, has been charged with one count of Stalking, a third-degree felony, and one count of Assault.

According to an affidavit, on June 11, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a “rolling disturbance” between two vehicles near Andrews Highway and University. Officers found Lujan driving one of those vehicles and he was detained while police met with the other driver.

Officers then met with a woman who said that Lujan had called her 13 times within a five-minute span of time and when she did not answer, he showed up at her apartment. The victim said she and Lujan began to argue after she confronted him with allegations that he had been following her. According to the victim, when she tried to walk away from the argument, Lujan grabbed her and then bit her, causing injuries to her shoulder.

The woman showed investigators video of Lujan who reportedly followed the victim all over Odessa prior to the incident. Additionally, officers found the victim had filed a previous report in May alleging Franco had stalked her then as well.

Franco was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $17,500; however, jail records also indicate he is being held for Immigration Enforcement and Customs.