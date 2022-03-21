ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man has been charged after police say he sexually assaulted a child in his home. Victor Garcia, has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child, a first-degree and second-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, on March 17, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Spur Avenue after a woman called 911 to report an 11-year-old child in her home had been assaulted by a man identified at Garcia. The woman told police Garcia had been sleeping in her bedroom with the victim while she took care of other children in the home. The woman told police the victim described the assault and that once she found out about it, she kicked Garcia out of the home and that he was sleeping outside.

Police found Garcia outside the home. When questioned, Garcia admitted to the assault, saying it lasted about 10 minutes and that he had been feeling sexually excited when it happened.

Garcia was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond. According to jail records, Garcia is also on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE hold. A mugshot for Garcia was not immediately available.