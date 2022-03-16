ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police say he sexually assaulted a teen over the course of two years. David Noel Ramos Jr., 35, has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child, Family Violence, a second-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, on January 3, the Odessa Police Department received a report from a teen who said she had been sexually abused by a family member. The teen, who no longer lives in Odessa and is now in the custody of another caretaker, said she had been abused by Ramos on multiple occasions from 2020 to 2021.

The victim was later interviewed and during her interview she detailed several instances of abuse. A SANE exam indicated signs of blunt force trauma, according to the affidavit.

Ramos was arrested on March 9; he was released the same day on a $50,000 bond.