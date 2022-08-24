ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he “forcibly raped” a 14-year-old girl last weekend. Joshua Gary Clark, 37, has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

According to an affidavit, on August 20, officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to a home on 22nd Street to investigate after a child made an outcry of sexual assault. At the scene, officers met with the woman who called 911. She told investigators that she had found a 14-year-old family member crying in the shower. When the woman asked the girl why she was crying, she said she had just been sexual assaulted by a family member, identified as Clark.

The young teen, identified by the pseudonym LK, was taken to Harmony Home for a forensic interview. There, LK told child advocates that Clark had entered her bed around 1:30 that morning. She said Clark climbed into her bed and began cuddling her. The child noted that Clark appeared to be drunk at the time of the incident.

Eventually, LK said that Clark’s hands moved under her shirt. She said she tried to push him away, but he held her in position and raped her. The child said that during the assault, Clark held his hands over her mouth because she was making too much noise.

As part of the investigation, LK’s sister, a 16-year-old, identified as CS, told a child advocate that she had also been sexually assaulted by Clark. She said on multiple occasions, about two years prior, from the time she was in seventh grade until ninth grade, Clark, while intoxicated, would make her touch him inappropriately until he ejaculated.

Clark, who was at the home when the police arrived, refused to speak with investigators. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $60,000.