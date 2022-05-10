ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after he reportedly punched a police officer in the face following a bar fight. Cade Morris, 30, has been charged with Assault on a Public Servant and Public Intoxication.

According to an affidavit, on May 6, the manager of Agave Bar, located in the 4500 block of E University, called for help breaking up a parking lot fight. While the manager was trying to break up a fight involving Morris, an officer with the Odessa Police Department stepped to try and help. At some point during the fight, Morris punched the officer in the mouth; the officer’s thumb was also injured in the fight.

The affidavit stated that Morris had been drinking prior to the fight and that he had red, glassy eyes, unsteady balance, and smelled strongly of alcohol. He was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $10,312 bond.