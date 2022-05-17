ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police said he admitted to assaulting a 14-year-old child. Anthony Prieto, 23, has been charged with Indecency With a Child By Sexual Contact, a second-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, on May 11, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home to investigate a possible sexual assault. At the scene, officers spoke with a woman who said the victim told her Prieto had tried to unbutton her pants several times a few nights before. The victim said she swatted Prieto’s hands away multiple times during the encounter. When other adults in the home confronted Prieto about the incident, he admitted what the child said was true.

Police then spoke with Prieto, who had been punched in the face by another adult over the child’s allegations, and Prieto reportedly told police “he deserved it” when asked about the injuries to his face. Further, Prieto admitted to police he had touched the 14-year-old inappropriately a few days before while she was sleeping.

Prieto was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $20,000 bond.