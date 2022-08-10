ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after police said he was drunk behind the wheel. Dustin Lowe, 30, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

According to an affidavit, around 2:00 a.m. on August 7, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was patrolling in the area of Oakwood and John Ben Sheppard Parkway when he saw Lowe speeding. The officer then followed Lowe and pulled him over after he failed to complete a proper stop at the intersection of N Grandview and E 21st Street.

The officer said Lowe smelled strongly of alcohol and was slurring when he admitted to drinking with friends at a bar on Parkway. Lowe reportedly told the officer that on an intoxication scale of 1-10, he was a four. A field sobriety test was conducted, and Lowe’s blood alcohol content was greater than 0.15- the legal limit in Texas is 0.08.

Lowe was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $1,500 bond.