ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his estranged wife. Christopher Hamilton, 29, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman and Harassment of a Public Servant, both third-degree felonies.

According to an arrest affidavit, on April 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment on 6th Street to investigate a disturbance. At the scene officers found Hamilton and his estranged wife. The woman said she and Hamilton had been in a verbal argument when he began hitting and biting her. The officers noted the victim had visible bite marks on her arms and legs as well as scratches and abrasions on her back, arms, and chest.

Hamilton was arrested at the scene and taken to the police station for questioning. When approached during an interview, Hamilton reportedly spit phlegm on a Sergeant.

Hamilton was later transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained behind bars as of Tuesday morning; his bond has been set at a combined $50,000. According to jail records, Hamilton has been arrested multiple times since 2019 on charges such as burglary, possession, and public intoxication.