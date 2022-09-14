ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted a police officer who was investigating a burglary. Joel Perez, 34, has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Criminal Trespass, and Resisting Arrest.

According to an affidavit, on September 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of Santa Rosa after a man called to report that an unknown man had broken into his home. At the scene, officers met with the homeowner who said he was in his bedroom when he heard noises coming from another part of the house. He said he confronted the suspect, who then ran away.

The homeowner said he assumed the suspect had walked into the wrong home because he saw him walk into another home shortly after he ran away.

Officers then went to check the nearby home and found the suspect, later identified as Perez, who reportedly began resisted and was uncooperative with the investigation. Officers stated that Perez began pulling away and a struggle ensued. Perez then began punching an officer in the back. When officers tried to place Perez in handcuffs, Perez used his knee to hit the officer yet again.

That’s when the homeowner who called 911 came to assist and Perez was eventually taken into custody. As of Wednesday afternoon, Perez was still behind bars in the Ector County Detention Center- he is being held on a combined $18,000 bond.