ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police said he assaulted his girlfriend and two family members. Jonathan Rojero, 23, has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of interfering with an emergency call.

According to an affidavit, on May 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 600 block of Graham to investigate. At the scene, police met with three victims, identified as the suspect’s mother, sister, and girlfriend. The three said they had been assaulted following an argument.

The girlfriend stated she had been arguing with her boyfriend, identified as Rojero, when he shoved her. After things got physical, the victim said she called Rojero’s mom for help. Rojero’s mother and sister said when they arrived, Rojero became “irate”. Rojero then reportedly grabbed his sister by the throat and began hitting her in the head. When Rojero’s mom tried to call 911 for help, Rojero threw the phone away and began punching his mother in the face. Officers noted Rojero’s mother had visible injuries to her face consistent with being punched.

Rojero was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $15,000 bond.