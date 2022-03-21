ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police say he assaulted his fiancée. Anthony Jerome Conley, 32, has been charged with Aggravated Assault causing Serious Bodily Injury, according to an affidavit.

On March 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to a home in the 1200 block of Masquerade after someone called 911 to report an assault. When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with Conley, and a woman, later identified as the victim. An affidavit stated that when officers knocked on the door, both people said everything was “ok”, but refused to step outside of the home and wouldn’t allow officers inside.

Officers then spoke with the person who called 911. That person said Conley called him earlier that day and said that he had beaten the victim up and that she needed to go to the hospital but was refusing to go. Officers again knocked on the door of Conley’s home, but no one answered.

Officers stayed on the scene and later saw a vehicle leave the home, at that point, officers pulled the vehicle over and finally made contact with the victim. According to the affidavit, officers said the victim had a bruised right eye that was swollen shut. The left side of the victim’s face was also bruised and she told officers her “whole body was in pain”. She told officers her fiancée, identified as Conley, hit her multiple times.

Conley was later taken into custody, as of Monday morning, he was still behind bars on a $20,000 bond. A mugshot for Conley was not immediately available.