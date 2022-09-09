ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he strangled a family member. Gerardo Salas, 23, has been charged with assault by strangulation and drunk driving.

According to an affidavit, just after midnight on September 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 3800 block of E 42nd Street to investigate after a woman called 911 and said she was assaulted. At the scene, investigators met with a woman who said her child’s father, identified as Salas, had strangled her and punched her in the face when she arrived at his apartment to pick up their child. The victim said Salas stopped his attack just long enough for her to grab their child and leave.

A witness at the scene said she saw Salas grab the victim by the throat and pull her into his apartment. Investigators said the victim had a bruised cheek and eye as well as bloodshot eyes- consistent with strangulation, as well as bruising on her arm.

A warrant was soon issued for Salas’ arrest, but he was no longer at home. A few hours later, while searching for Salas, he was spotted driving his vehicle in the 700 block of S Lincoln. Officers conducted a traffic stop and said Salas smelled strongly of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and was unsteady on his feet. Salas agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests, which showed signs of intoxication.

Salas was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined bond of $15,500.