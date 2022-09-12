ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he lit a mattress on fire inside his apartment. Kerai Baulechong, 49, has been charged with Arson.

According to an affidavit, on September 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department, as well as Odessa Fire Rescue, were called to investigate a disturbance at an apartment home in the 5000 block of N Dixie Boulevard. At the scene, officers spoke with Baulechong’s wife, who said that her husband had locked himself inside their bedroom and was lighting fires in the room.

Investigators later spoke with Baulechong who reportedly admitted he was “lighting clothes on fire to call for help”. Investigators said he’d also set fire to the mattress prior to their arrival.

Baulechong was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon on a $50,000 bond.