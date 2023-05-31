ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Tuesday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted and kidnapped a woman. Jude Francisco Nunez, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping Causing Bodily Injury, Aggravated Robbery, Failure to Identify/Providing False Information, and Resisting Arrest.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 6:23 a.m. on May 30, officers were dispatched to investigate a disturbance at a DK store near 8th and West County Road after someone called 911 and said a woman in a white Chevrolet Cruze was honking the horn and calling for help. At the scene, officers met with a woman with multiple injuries, including bruising and cuts on her arms, hands, legs, feet, and face, as well as a bite mark on the back of her arm.

The victim told investigators she arrived home around 6:00 a.m. and that Nunez was hiding around her house, waiting for her. She said when she exited her vehicle, Nunez “jumped” on her and assaulted her. Nunez then reportedly took the victim’s phone to prevent her from calling 911 and forced her into his vehicle. That’s when Nunez allegedly threatened the victim with a knife and a gun and told her to take him to her boyfriend’s house or he would kill her.

Nunez reportedly began driving and eventually pulled into the convenience store parking lot and exited his vehicle. The victim said he approached the passenger side door, but she locked the car and moved into the driver’s seat, where she began honking the horn for help- at that, Nunez ran away.

Later in the day, officers were conducting surveillance outside of Nunez’s home, waiting for him to arrive to arrest him on outstanding warrants. When officers told Nunez he was under arrest, he reportedly told them his name was Robert and said he wasn’t the person they were looking for. He was eventually identified through previous mugshots and, when officers tried to place him in handcuffs, he allegedly resisted by grabbing at the officer’s hands and kicking the patrol vehicle.

Nunez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon on a combined $107,000 bond. Despite that bond, Nunez is also being held without bond in connection with a drug arrest from 2022.