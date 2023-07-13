ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Wednesday after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that left a woman and child dead. Gerad Sandate, 43, has been charged with three counts of Intoxicated Manslaughter, Driving While Intoxicated, and Accident Involving Death.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 4:00 p.m. on July 12, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on US 385 and FM 1787. Investigators said Sandate was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander westbound on FM 1787 when he disregarded a red light and entered the intersection and struck a Nissan Frontier carrying a family of four from Donna, Texas.

Two people inside the Nissan, 31-year-old Cynthia Abigail Fernandez, and a 9-year-old girl, were both killed in the crash. Two others from the Nissan, 30-year-old Carlos Ignacio Gallardo and a 7-month-old girl, were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released.

Investigators said that Sandate ran from the scene of the crash but was quickly apprehended in the 400 block of E Sundown. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $851,000.