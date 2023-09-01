ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he was allegedly intoxicated behind the wheel and caused a crash that left another person seriously injured. Saul Pena, 33, has been charged with Evading Arrest and Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, on August 26, deputies were notified about a series of minor crashes involving a white SUV in the 1000 block of N Clendenen Avenue but were unable to find the SUV involved. About an hour later, deputies were again notified that the same vehicle was spotted driving recklessly on FM 1936 between University Boulevard and 42nd Street.

Deputies soon located a white GMC Yukon at the Fireball Game Room and approached the vehicle. Investigators said the driver, later identified as Pena, saw them approaching and threw his SUV into reverse which caused him to crash into a deputy’s patrol car. Pena then reportedly sped away from the scene.

Then, investigators said Pena continued evading and ran a red light at N Redondo Avenue and W University Boulevard and hit a Buick Envoy. The driver of the Envoy, identified as a 260year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Pena was also taken to the hospital where he was later interviewed by deputies investigating the crash. According to a report, Pena had bloodshot eyes and appeared to be “very relaxed” or sedated. He reportedly refused to perform a series of field sobriety tests or provide a blood sample for a blood alcohol test. However, one was taken after investigators obtained a warrant.

Once he was medically cleared, Pena was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $50,000 bond.