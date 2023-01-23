ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has arrested one man in connection with a shooting earlier this month during an alleged drug deal gone wrong. Alexander Hernandez has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

According to an OPD report, on January 7, officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the 1400 block of N Tom Green. At the scene, officers discovered a victim had been shot multiple times and had been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle for treatment.

The victim later told investigators that he’d met with several people in a vehicle to sell them marijuana when things escalated after a dispute about the price. The victim said he agreed via text to sell the drug for $60, but the people in the vehicle only wanted to pay $40.

Officers then reviewed video footage of the incident that showed the victim approaching the suspect vehicle as it pulled up to the curb; a short time later, the suspects were seen shooting at the victim, who tried to run away. According to the video, the victim fell to the ground in the middle of the intersection where he was approached by a suspect who began to search for something in his pockets. Investigators said the driver of the vehicle was then caught on camera shooting toward the west before driving away.

During the investigation, another victim came forward and said he had also gone to the 1400 block of Tom Green to buy marijuana from the first victim when he saw the shooting. The second victim said he tried to reverse and leave when his vehicle was struck several times by bullets.

After an investigation involving interviews and cell phone searches, officers identified one of the suspects involved as Hernandez, a convicted felon. In an interview with police, Hernandez denied any involvement in the incident but did admit to being in possession of a handgun.

He was arrested January 14 on a warrant and remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Monday afternoon on a combined $65,000 bond. It is unclear from court documents if any other arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.