ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend for the second time. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.

According to an affidavit, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment building on N Grandview Ave to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a victim who said she’d been assaulted by Castaneda while riding in the car. She said Castaneda became aggressive and grabbed her by the hair and punched her multiple times in the head, leaving swollen knots behind.

Investigators said Castaneda had been arrested previously, in April, after OPD responded to an apartment on Hunter Miller Way and met with the same victim who said Castaneda had strangled her during an argument. In that case, Castaneda was charged with Assault by Strangulation and was released on a $50,000 bond.

Officers requested an arrest warrant for Castaneda following their investigation and he was taken into custody on October 4. He was released the same day on a $10,000 bond.

Earlier this week, OPD posted a graphic on Facebook describing the “cycle of violence” that occurs in many abusive relationships. OPD said the cycle includes three phases: Honeymoon, Tension-building, and Explosion and said without intervention, the frequency and severity of the abuse tends to increase over time with each repeated cycle. If you or someone you know is experiencing violence in a relationship, scan the QR code below for information on local resources that may be able to help.