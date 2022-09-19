ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said a 16-year-old boy made an outcry of abuse. John Adam Marcantel, 39, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, the investigation began on June 5, after a woman called the Odessa Police Department to report her suspicions that a 16-year-old boy had been abused. The woman said on May 30 the victim came to visit her for the summer and she noticed the teen had several scars on his face and appeared to be malnourished. She said when she asked the boy what was going on he said was allegedly abused by Marcantel on several occasions and that his injuries were never treated.

Following the outcry, the teen was taken to a child advocacy center for a forensic interview. During the interview, the teen said Marcantel beat him on multiple occasions when he was intoxicated. According to the teen, sometime in late May, Marcantel called him into the living room where he threatened him with a shotgun. The boy said Marcantel demanded that he open his mouth so he could put the barrel of the shotgun inside- the teen said when he refused, Marcantel became upset and hit him in the face with the butt of the shotgun. The teen said he was then hit multiple times in the arms, chest, and knees. He said he was hit so hard the butt of the shotgun broke.

The teen was then examined by doctors who noted numerous scars on his face and head. The doctors reported that the scars were consistent with child abuse.

On September 14, investigators executed a search warrant at Marcantel’s home where they found a shotgun with a broken butt, just as the teen described. Marcantel was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $40,000 bond.