ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars following a Texas Department of Public Safety investigation into child pornography downloaded by a user at his address. Michael Bryan Castillo, 30, was charged with Possession of Child Pornography on August 10. He bonded out a day later on a $10,000 bond. Then, on August 12, he was charged with one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to court records, on March 15, investigators with the DPS started looking into Castillo after they said 26 files containing child pornography were downloaded from his IP address. Then, on August 10, a search warrant was executed at Castillo’s home. An interview with Castillo followed the search- he reportedly admitted to downloading the images, including images of children between the ages of three and 14, and said he had been doing so for about 10 years. A search of Castillo’s phone revealed 50 images of children.

Also, during the interview, Castillo admitted he had once sexually assaulted a family member in 2016. He reportedly told the child, who was five at the time, not to tell anyone because he didn’t want to get in trouble.

The child became increasingly distant from Castillo in recent months, according to the victim’s mother. She said at one point, Castillo had been a “father figure” to the child, but he had refused to visit Castillo for the last six months. She said she now believed that her son had come to understand that what happened in 2016 was wrong and that that was why he had become so distant.

Castillo remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Monday afternoon. His bond has not been set at $50,000.