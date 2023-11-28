ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested after investigators said a 13-year-old girl made an outcry in October. Brandon Lee Putty, 37, has been charged with Indecency with a Child; that’s in addition to multiple counts of Possession of Child Pornography and Inducing a Child to Perform Sex Acts, for which he was indicted earlier this year.

According to an affidavit, on October 19, just 12 days after he was released on bond in connection with other sexual crimes against children, a 13-year-old girl told a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services case worker that Putty had been inappropriate with her. The child was later interviewed by a forensic psychologist where she claimed she’d been assaulted by Putty during the summer while visiting a family member’s home.

The young teen said she’d fallen asleep in Putty’s room while watching television; the girl said she later awoke to a naked Putty in bed beside her. The victim said Putty was watching pornography on tv and touched her inappropriately several times over her clothes.

On November 9, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office secured a warrant for Putty’s arrest and he was taken into custody on November 27. Putty remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Tuesday afternoon on a combined $200,000 bond.