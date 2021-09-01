Odessa man caught inappropriately recording women in Walmart sentenced to prison

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Ector County Judge John Shrode has sentenced a man to two years in prison for taking improper videos of unsuspecting women.

Donald Porter, 35, pled guilty this week to Invasive Visual Recording. In addition to jail time, Porter was also given a ten-thousand dollar fine.

According to an arrest affidavit, in September of 2020, an officer with the Odessa Police Department watched Porter use a cell phone to record underneath two victims’ dresses at the Walmart on Loop 338.

Porter was detained and taken into a back office for questioning. Police then contacted one of the victims who said she did not give consent for him to record or take pictures of her. The victim told police she was unaware of what Porter was doing until she was approached by an officer.

Porter received the maximum allowed sentence for this crime.