ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa man previously accused of threatening to “kill” his mother and sister has been arrested again after investigators said he allegedly violated a protective order aimed at keeping the two women safe. Keithdric Brandon Baines, 25, has now been charged with two counts of Violation of a Protective Order.

According to previous reports, on May 23, officers responded to an apartment on Penbrook Street to investigate a disturbance after a woman called 911 and said her brother, identified as Baines, was trying to break down the door to “kill” their mother. The woman said Baines had broken a window and that she and her mother were locked in the bathroom to try and hide.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they reportedly found a damaged door and a broken window- both mother and daughter were escorted to a safe location while officers swept the building to make sure Baines was no longer on the scene- officers said he most likely ran when he heard their sirens.

In an interview with the two victims, investigators learned that Baines had called early his mother early that morning threatening to come to the apartment and “bust her head in”. The women said that Baines arrived at the apartment around 7:45 a.m. and tried to kick the door in- he was reportedly caught on camera running toward the door multiple times trying to kick it in. He was also caught on camera breaking a window next to the door, the report said.

According to his mother, Baines had been evicted from his own apartment and had asked to come live with her. The woman said Baines became angry when she told him that he couldn’t live with her because of his “violent tendencies”.

In that case, Baines was arrested and charged with Attempted Burglary of a Habitation to Commit Assault. He was released from custody in July after posting a $10,000 bond.

On July 19, Judge Sara Kate Billingsley granted Baines’ mother and sister a protective order that states Baines cannot go to or within 200 feet of the alleged victims. That order is set to expire in July of 2025.

On July 22, officers were notified that Baines had been sending his mother threatening text messages and leaving threatening voicemail messages; in one of those voice messages, Baines reportedly said, “You(re) lucky I don’t come down and shoot…you in the head for setting me up…”.

Then, on July 26, officers were called to an apartment home to investigate a disturbance after Baines’ mother and sister called 911 and said he was again banging on their door and possibly armed with a firearm. When officers arrived on the scene, Baines was no longer there; however, officers obtained a warrant for his arrest, and he was taken into custody on August 6.

Baines remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Wednesday afternoon and is now being held without bond.