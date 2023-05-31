ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said a verbal argument over property escalated. Carlos Demetrio Orozco, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 10:59 a.m. on May 28, officers were dispatched to the area of W 3rd Street and Blackstone after a witness called 911 and said he’d seen a man assaulting a woman with a golf club. At the scene, officers met with the alleged victim and discovered she had multiple bruises and scratches on her face, neck, and shoulder, as well as multiple knots and bumps on the back of her head.

The victim told investigators that she and her boyfriend, identified as Orozco, had been arguing over property when things escalated. The woman said Orozco punched her in the head, arm, leg, and back, and then grabbed a golf club from his vehicle and began hitting her again. She said Orozco then kicked her in the ribs to try and kick her out of his vehicle. The victim then told investigators that Orozco had been assaulting her in a similar manner since May 22.

Orozco was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $100,000.