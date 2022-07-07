ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police said he stole a car earlier this year and then assaulted his son in June. Jose Luis Torres, 47, has been charged with car theft and assault causing injury.

According to court documents, on May 24, a man called 911 to report his vehicle, a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am, had been stolen from Royal Inn. The man said an unknown man, later identified as Torres, asked if he could use his car to help jump start his own vehicle, a GMC Yukon that had stalled in the parking lot. The man said moments later, Torres got into his Grand Am and drove away.

Officers reviewed security video that showed Torres driving away in the Pontiac and the driver of the Yukon following behind.

Later, an unnamed man contacted the owner of the Pontiac and said that a man known only as “Jojo” had been involved in the theft. Officers then contacted the owner of the Yukon, identified as Torres’ wife, who gave investigators “Jojo’s” real name. Officers then matched Torres’ jail photos to the man seen on video stealing the car. At that time, a warrant was issued for Torres’ arrest.

In another affidavit, officers stated that on June 29, they responded to a home on Drury Lane after an 18-year-old called 911 and said he had been assaulted by his father, again identified as Torres. The teen told officers he had gone with his mother to speak with Torres and that Torres began yelling at him and then threw him to the ground and punched him. The victim was treated at Medical Center Hospital for injuries, including multiple scrapes, bruises, and a concussion.

The teen’s mom said she had to physically pull Torres off of their son to stop the attack.

Investigators then spoke with Torres by phone, and he reportedly denied being the aggressor. He stated he warned his wife not to bring their son outside and claimed the teen started the argument.

Following the incident, another warrant was issued for Torres’ arrest. He was eventually taken into custody on July 1 and was later released on a combined $6,000 bond.