ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week following an investigation after a 3-year-old child was found wandering alone outside an apartment building in November. Martin Diarte, 24, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a child.

According to court documents, on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to apartment building in the 4000 block of De Morada Drive after a toddler was found by neighbors crying in the breezeway on the third floor of an apartment complex. Neighbors said the child, who lived in a nearby apartment, was wearing only a diaper in 48-degree weather.

Officers visited the child’s home and found no one else inside. They also found the kitchen stove on and said the coils were red and hot.

Investigators soon contacted the child’s mom who said she’d left the tot in Diarte’s care while she went to exercise in the apartment’s workout facility. Later, officers obtained a warrant for Diarte’s arrest, and he was taken into custody on January 2. According to the affidavit, Diarte said he left the child alone because he had to leave for work.

He was released from jail on January 3 on a $4,000 bond.