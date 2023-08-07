ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly tried to “kill” his girlfriend by intentionally crashing his vehicle into hers. Adan Ricardo Naranjo Ramos, 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on June 19, officers were called to the area of E 42nd Street and JBS Parkway after a woman called 911 and said her boyfriend, identified as Ramos, was chasing her in a vehicle and was trying to “kill” her. The woman said she stopped her vehicle following a crash and that Ramos left the scene; when officers arrived, they found the woman’s vehicle and confirmed that there was damage to the back door and wheel well, consistent with a crash.

The victim told investigators that she and Ramos began arguing at their home and that she decided to “get away”. That’s when Ramos reportedly followed the victim in his Nissan Sentra and struck the rear of her vehicle. The woman said that Ramos has previously assaulted her and threatened to kill her, and she was in fear for her life as he followed her from 11th Street to 42nd Street.

Officers were unable to find Ramos until August 1, when they executed a warrant and took him into custody. He’s also been charged with stealing mail from at least 10 addresses, jail records showed. Ramos remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Monday morning on an Immigration Customs and Enforcement Hold, as well as combined $42,000 bond.