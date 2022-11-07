ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly acted as a ‘get-away’ driver as his partner, who has not been identified, broke into several vehicles parked at a hotel on S Grant Avenue. Gonzalo Valdez, III, 32, has been charged with Resisting Arrest and Theft of Property.

According to an affidavit, on November 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to Mainstay Suites after three people called 911 to report separate break-ins. Each victim said an unknown man stole numerous tools, clothing, a leaf blower, and a Yeti cooler from their vehicles. Investigators said surveillance video from the hotel showed a 2009 GMC truck that was used in the crimes.

Officers discovered Valdez was listed as the owner of that truck and later found the truck parked outside his home. Inside the vehicle, officers found the stolen property. Valdez reportedly denied participating in the burglaries and investigators said he did not match the description of the man caught on video; however, investigators said they believed Valdez served as the get-away driver and helped with the burglaries.

When officers moved to place Valdez in custody, he reportedly used force to resist but was eventually handcuffed and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $12,500.