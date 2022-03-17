ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man was arrested after police said he assaulted his girlfriend. Pedro Marquez, 37, was charged with Assault by Strangulation, Family Violence, a third-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, on March 13, police responded to a home on Brittany Lane after a woman called 911. When officers arrived at the scene, they knocked on the door; that knock wasn’t immediately answered. Dispatch told officers when the woman called 911, she stated she couldn’t breathe, so officers decided to force entry into the home.

Investigators stated in the affidavit that once inside the home, they made contact with Marquez, who was described as “belligerent and uncooperative”. According to the affidavit, once inside the home, officers could see the victim behind Marquez; she was “visibly upset and crying”. Once detained, officers were able to speak with the 27-year-old victim who told them she had been dating Marquez for about a year and a half. She said they got into an argument over Marquez’s drinking and that the argument turned physical.

The victim said Marquez punched her in the back of the head using a closed fist. That is when the victim called 911; and according to the affidavit, that is when Marquez began choking her. She also police that while officers were knocking on the door, Marquez got on top of her and began to apply pressure to her neck using both of his hands.

Marquez was then booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He was released from custody on March 14 on a $25,000 bond.