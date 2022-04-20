ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa man is behind bars after police say he hit his girlfriend at the time with a cellphone. Rey Arevalo, 32, was found guilty by a grand jury of Continuous Violence Against the Family.

According to the court, on May 14th, 2021 Arevalo hit his girlfriend on the head with his hand. Later that year on August 8th, Arevalo took a cellphone and hit his girlfriend with it causing bodily injury.

Arevalo was formally indicted on January 11th, 2022. The jury sentenced him to 9 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.