ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash. Anthony Subia, 47, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (3rd offense).

According to an affidavit, on June 21, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was parked in a private parking lot in the 2600 block of Maple when he saw a white Kia speed by. The officer stated that the driver of the Kia then hit another vehicle.

The officer approached the Kia and said the driver, identified as Subia, smelled strongly of alcohol. Subia also had red eyes and slurred speech, the officer noted.

Subia reportedly lost consciousness while talking to the officer and wasn’t breathing. Subia was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Later, hospital staff told the officer Subia admitted to drinking at least five beers just before driving. Subia then consented to a blood test and investigators learned he had been convicted of drunk driving twice before, once in San Angelo in 1997 and again in Odessa in 2017.

After Subia was medically cleared, he was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where was later released on a $10,000 bond.