ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he had an inappropriate relationship with a child. Javier Canas, 36, has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child, a second degree felony.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on April 7, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 5500 block of Billy Hext to investigate after someone called and said they overheard a disturbing recording. The caller said they overheard a video that was sexual in nature and that the video came from a 15-year-old’s phone. The caller said they pulled the child aside and asked about the recording and that the girl said the man in the video was someone she was in a relationship with.

The teen said she had been receiving inappropriate messages from Canas via social media asking about her sex life. Investigators said they reviewed some of the messages and that the messages appeared to be “love notes” full of kissing emojis.

The victim was later interviewed by a forensic investigator and said during that interview that she had been sexually assaulted by Canas on two occasions in February and March. The teen described those encounters in great detail to examiners. Further the teen had two phone recordings of Canas demanding she fix their “relationship” or he was going to leave her. A family member reportedly listened to those recordings and confirmed the voice belonged to Canas.

Canas was taken into custody on April 8, he is being held on a $35,000 bond.