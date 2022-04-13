ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested after police said he assaulted his girlfriend on multiple occasions. Darrell Rashad Willis, 32, has been charged with two counts of Assault.

According to an arrest report, on April 8, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Esmond Drive. At the scene, the officer spoke with the victim who said she’d been arguing with her boyfriend, identified as Willis. The victim said she and Willis got into a verbal argument about a court case. The affidavit stated that court case was concerning a previous arrest in which Willis was accused of strangling the victim.

The argument escalated and the victim said Willis grabbed her by her arms and pushed her into a mirror and later into a door frame before slapping her across the face. The officer noted in the affidavit that the victim had bruises on her arms in various stages of healing as well as a swollen and bruised cheek. Additionally, the officer noted a cut covered in blood on the victim’s chest that was about five inches long.

When the officer asked about the injuries that were already starting to heal, the victim said she had been assaulted the previous night as well.

Willis was later arrested and released on a combined $5,000 bond.