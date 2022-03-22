ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man was arrested after police say he assaulted his ex-girlfriend. The assault happened at the end of last year; on Monday, Marquis O’Neal Douglas was located and taken into custody. He has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury as well as Assault by Impeding Breath.

According to an arrest affidavit, in January, the victim, identified as Douglas’ ex-girlfriend, called the Odessa Police Department to report the assault. She told an officer on December 29, 2021, Douglas slapped her and punched her in her face while she was on her way to take her children to daycare. The victim said she and the accused had gotten into an argument just before the assault.

The victim showed the officer pictures on her phone from that day that showed bruising along the right side of her face, as well as a cut in the corner of her mouth. The victim said a daycare worker had also witnessed the injuries. Police then made contact with the daycare worker who confirmed the injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for Douglas in early February. As of Tuesday afternoon, Douglas was still listed as an inmate in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center, his bond has been set at $17,500.