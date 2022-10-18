ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars following a drug bust earlier this month. Matthew Rodriguez, 28, has been charged with four drug related charges and one count of possessing a stolen firearm.

According to an affidavit, in October, detectives with the Odessa Police Department Intelligence Unit received information that a suspect identified as Rodriguez was dealing drugs out of his home on Walnut Avenue; a declared drug-free zone because of its close proximity to a playground. On October 14, investigators executed a search warrant on the property and recovered about 318 grams of cocaine, 97 grams of THC wax, 4,257 grams of Promethazine (generic Phenergan, used to treat nausea, among other symptoms), and about five pounds of marijuana. Investigators also found three handguns, including one that was reported stolen out of Odessa earlier this year.

Following the search of his home, Rodriguez was taken into custody and held on a combined $164,000 bond and was later released to the US Marshals.