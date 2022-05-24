ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been arrested following a February crash that left his wife dead. Alan Valenzuela, 24, has been charged with one count of Intoxication Manslaughter and one count of Intoxication Assault.

Around 2:21 a.m. on February 6, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash on FM 2020 at N Skylark Avenue and found four vehicles involved. Investigators said the vehicle Valenzuela was driving, a GMC Acadia, was traveling eastbound on FM 2020 behind a Honda CR-V. Valenzuela reportedly failed to slow down and hit the CR-V from behind. He then traveled across the center median and into the westbound lanes where he struck another vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, head-on. Another GMC Acadia then hit the Tahoe from behind.

Valenzuela’s passenger, his wife, Amairany Flores, 23, died in the crash. The driver of the Tahoe, as well as Valenzuela, were taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries. At the hospital, Valenzuela supplied a blood sample and test results showed he had a blood alcohol content level of 0.214, according to an arrest warrant. The legal limit in Texas is .08.

Following the crash, Flores’ cousin, Leslie Ibarra, said the family was mourning the mother of four, but wanted the community to remember her cousin as a vibrant and joyful person.

“She was funny, outgoing, cheerful…her smile, she was always the life of the party,” Ibarra said.

In March, a warrant was issued for Valenzuela’s arrest and he was taken into custody early Tuesday morning. According to jail records, Valenzuela has been released on a combined bond of $75,000. A mugshot for Valenzuela was not immediately available.