Odessa man arrested after standoff, accused of threatening mother

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police have arrested a man in connection to a robbery and aggravated assault following a standoff Thursday night.

Jesus Antonio Perez, 22, has been charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Perez also had three other felony warrants at the time of his arrest.

Around 6:30 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to the 1000 block of Dwayne Street. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old with injuries to his face and arms, Investigators say the teen told them he had been robbed by Perez.

Officers say Perez barricaded himself inside a home on Dwayne Street. After a brief standoff, Perez was taken into custody. During their investigation, police learned Perez had also threatened his mother with a knife.