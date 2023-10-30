ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said a nine-year-old child made an outcry of abuse. Eric Garcia Rivas, 35, has been charged with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on June 13, a woman visited the police station to report that a young child in her home had accused Rivas of touching her “inappropriately”. The child was taken to a child advocacy center where she spoke during a forensic interview and said that between January 1, 2020, and December 21, 2021, Rivas began touching her.

The child described one instance where she was standing in the kitchen drawing when Rivas allegedly came up behind her and began to grope her over her clothes. The child said another incident happened in Monahans when she was living there with another family member; in that instance, the little girl said she was asleep in her room when she felt someone come in and grab her hand; she said she then noticed the person in her room was Rivas, and that Rivas placed her hand on his genitals, which were exposed. The nine-year-old said when she realized what was happening, she ran from the room.

The woman who reported the incident to OPD said another child from Monahans came forward and said she was also touch inappropriately by Rivas on several occasions while living in Monahans. According to the affidavit, Rivas was investigated by another law enforcement agency and is also facing charges in connection with the other victim’s outcry.

Rivas was arrested on October 27 on a warrant and remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Monday afternoon on a $40,000 bond.