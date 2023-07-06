ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on multiple felony warrants earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend following a break-up earlier this year. Cahris Bailey Hernandez, 23, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Continuous Violence Against the Family, Evading Arrest, and Duty On Striking an Unattended Vehicle.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the investigation began on February 5 when the victim reportedly arrived home and found her ex-boyfriend, identified as Hernandez, outside. The woman said she convinced Hernandez to leave after he caused a disturbance. However, once inside her home, the woman found some of her property destroyed.

The victim said she decided to visit the police department to report the crime, but once she arrived at OPD, she discovered Hernandez had followed her. The woman said Hernandez assaulted her as she tried to run to the lobby. A witness reportedly stepped in and stopped the assault, according to reports, but not before the victim fell to the ground.

While speaking with investigators, the victim said she’d also been assaulted the day before when she argued with Hernandez about her phone. In that instance, the victim said she received a cut lip and a bruised chin.

Then, on February 6, the woman called 911 again from the 200 block of Ellis Drive and said that Hernandez had crashed into her parked Chevrolet Camaro, which then struck her mother’s vehicle. After a brief scuffle over keys, the woman said Hernandez got back into his vehicle and then tried to run her over. He also allegedly tried to run over the victim’s mother and her mother’s boyfriend, the report stated.

Warrants were issued for Hernandez’s arrest, and he was taken into custody on July 3. He remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Thursday afternoon and is being held without bond on an unrelated case.