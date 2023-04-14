ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man, originally arrested by UTPB police following a disturbing encounter on campus, has been arrested once again for allegedly exposing himself in public. Jonathan Flanagan, 27, is facing another count of Indecent Exposure.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on April 12, officers were called to a motel on E highway 80 after a woman called 911 and said a man in a maroon SUV got out of his vehicle and exposed himself. The woman said the man touched himself and then got back into his vehicle and slowly drove away.

Investigators were then contacted by officers with Ector County ISD who said they had photos of a vehicle matching that description. ECISD officers said they were investigating the vehicle after a Facebook post began circulating with this warning:

“Odessa parents, be on the lookout for this guy. He is following kids walking home from school, trying to lure them with candy to get in the car.”

Investigators then connected the car with Flanagan after learning he’d been arrested for allegedly committing a similar crime on the University of Texas Permian Basin campus. Referring to the UTPB PD report, investigators said Flanagan admitted to being attracted to women in spandex leggings and called himself a “pervert”.

He was arrested on a warrant on April 13 and has since bonded out of the Ector County Law Enforcement Center, this time on a $20,000 bond.