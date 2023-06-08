ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera trying to break into his mother’s home after threatening to harm her. Keithdric Brandon Baines, 25, has been charged with Attempted Burglary of a Habitation to Commit Assault.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 7:55 a.m. on May 23, officers responded to an apartment on Penbrook Street to investigate a disturbance after a woman called 911 and said her brother, identified as Baines, was trying to break down the door to “kill” their mother. The woman said Baines had broken a window and that she and her mother were locked in the bathroom to try and hide.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they reportedly found a damaged door and a broken window- both mother and daughter were escorted to a safe location while officers swept the building to make sure Baines was no longer on the scene- officers said he most likely ran when he heard their sirens.

In an interview with the two victims, investigators learned that Baines had called early his mother early that morning threatening to come to the apartment and “bust her head in”. The women said that Baines arrived at the apartment around 7:45 a.m. and tried to kick the door in- he was reportedly caught on camera running toward the door multiple times trying to kick it in. He wss also caught on camera breaking a window next to the door, the report said.

According to his mother, Baines had been evicted from his own apartment and had asked to come live with her. The woman said Baines became angry when she told him that he couldn’t live with her because of his “violent tendencies”.

Officers requested a warrant for Baines’ arrest, and he was taken into custody on June 6. He remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Thursday afternoon on a $10,000 bond.