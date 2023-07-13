ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Monday after investigators said he allegedly tried to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. Nathan David Bermea, 29, has been charged with Forgery and Failure to Identify/Giving False Information.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on July 10, officers were called to Kent Kash on Andrews Highway after employees called 911 and said a man in the drive-thru was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. Investigators said the suspect, later identified as Bermea, handed the clerk a TDCJ inmate card belonging to someone named Christopher and the clerk became suspicious because Bermea didn’t look like the person in the photo.

When police questioned Bermea, they said he told them his name was Christopher but gave them a birthdate that also didn’t match the ID. He reportedly admitted to investigators that he lied and said he was trying to cash the $840 check for a friend. Investigators then spoke with bank employees who said the account on which the check was drawn had been closed for quite a while.

Bermea was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $6,000.